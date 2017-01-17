

CTV Montreal





Many of the 13 declared candidates for the leadership of the Conservative party struggled in their second language during a debate in Quebec City.

Maxime Bernier, arguing on his home turf in his mother tongue, proved to be the target of most of his rivals especially over his pledges to abolish supply management.

Bernier said the policy, which heavily subsidizes farmers, reduces competition and results in higher prices for Canadian consumers.

He also said that language skills were paramount.

"The only way to beat Justin Trudeau in 2019 will be to have a leader who is able to express himself fluently in our two official languages," said Bernier.

Steven Blaney, the other Conservative candidate from Quebec, argued that First Nations reserves should be restructured, saying the isolation of rural communities has enabled drug and alcohol abuse.

Michael Chong argued that the party needs to regain the support of immigrant communities, a position that was echoed by Rick Peterson.

Chong also touted drastic tax cuts.

"My economic plan starts with the largest income tax cuts in the history of Canada," said Chong.

For several candidates, namely Kellie Leitch, Deepak Obhrai, Lisa Raitt, and Brad Trost, reading a prepared statement seemed to tax their language skills.

Obhrai, for one, freely admitted to speaking "horrible, horrible" French, but said he was dedicated to learning the language.

It was at times difficult to make sense of what some of the candidates were saying, but their French is still believed to be better than that of Kevin O'Leary, who is only going to officially declare his candidacy on Wednesday.

The next leadership debate will be on February 28 in Edmonton.

Conservatives will select their new leader on May 27, 2017.