Conservative leadership candidates do their best to debate in French
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 8:49PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 10:18PM EST
Many of the 13 declared candidates for the leadership of the Conservative party struggled in their second language during a debate in Quebec City.
Maxime Bernier, arguing on his home turf in his mother tongue, proved to be the target of most of his rivals especially over his pledges to abolish supply management.
Bernier said the policy, which heavily subsidizes farmers, reduces competition and results in higher prices for Canadian consumers.
He also said that language skills were paramount.
"The only way to beat Justin Trudeau in 2019 will be to have a leader who is able to express himself fluently in our two official languages," said Bernier.
Steven Blaney, the other Conservative candidate from Quebec, argued that First Nations reserves should be restructured, saying the isolation of rural communities has enabled drug and alcohol abuse.
Michael Chong argued that the party needs to regain the support of immigrant communities, a position that was echoed by Rick Peterson.
Chong also touted drastic tax cuts.
"My economic plan starts with the largest income tax cuts in the history of Canada," said Chong.
For several candidates, namely Kellie Leitch, Deepak Obhrai, Lisa Raitt, and Brad Trost, reading a prepared statement seemed to tax their language skills.
Obhrai, for one, freely admitted to speaking "horrible, horrible" French, but said he was dedicated to learning the language.
It was at times difficult to make sense of what some of the candidates were saying, but their French is still believed to be better than that of Kevin O'Leary, who is only going to officially declare his candidacy on Wednesday.
The next leadership debate will be on February 28 in Edmonton.
Conservatives will select their new leader on May 27, 2017.
Photos
Conservative Party leadership candidates debate in Quebec City, on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Dogs found tortured and killed: SQ seeks those responsible 2
- Exclusive: Multiple private clinics closing in ten days 1
- Montreal owner of Mexico bar linked to organized crime figures: report 10
- Laval police seeks victims of alleged crooked moneylenders 1
- Elder abuse bill not as tough as animal abuse laws, says advocate 3
- Kahnawake Peacekeepers release images of suspects in Plaza 138 arson
- Walk this way: Montreal adding more pedestrian-only streets 1
- Laval café targeted by arson for second time
- AZUR trains pulled temporarily from Montreal metro system 3
- Hospitals mulling around-the-clock visiting hours 1
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States