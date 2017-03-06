

The Canadian Press





A confession given to Quebec police by a man accused of attempting to leave Canada to join ISIS will be admissible in court, a judge ruled on Monday morning.

Ismael Habib’s lawyer argued against the decision, saying the confession, which was given to undercover police officers, was obtained via a “Mr. Big”-type operation.

“Mr. Big” refers to a police technique wherein undercover officers convince a suspect they belong to a criminal organization and the suspect must confess to a serious crime to gain their trust.

In 2014, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that such operations tend to produce unreliable evidence and are only permissible under certain strict guidelines.

Habib is accused of attempting to join the terrorist group in Syria and of providing false information in order to obtain a passport.