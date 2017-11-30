Concrete beam mishap as cable snaps during Turcot Interchange construction
The concrete beam fell during overnight construction on the Turcot rebuild (CTV Montreal / Wayne Toplosky)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 7:21AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 30, 2017 11:11AM EST
There were some major road closures Thursday morning around the Turcot Interchange rebuild due to a mishap overnight.
At 1:15 a.m., a reinforced concrete beam was swiftly lowered from the Highway 15 overpass to Saint-Patrick St. after a cable snapped.
It was being transported to an area of the construction site to be broken up when the crane operator noticed that one of the cables couldn’t support the weight and had snapped.
The worker was able to lower the beam to the surface of the new bridge. Transport Quebec officials said he quickly and safely controlled the incident.
No one was injured.
Engineers at the site conducted a safety inspection to assess any damage to the structure.
Saint-Patrick was closed between Cabot and de l'Église, but reopened just after 7:30 a.m.
Around 9:15 a.m., however, Transport Quebec said it had closed Highway 15 north between Highway 10 north (Bonaventure) and the Turcot Interchange because the concrete piece needed to be removed from the crane. Lowering the beam would cause vibration to the existing structure.
Motorists were being told to avoid the area and coming from the South Shore to exit at Bonaventure.
It has since reopened.
