

CTV Montreal





Concordia University has ordered an immediate evacuation of multiple buildings in its downtown campus and cancelled daytime classes.

The university says classes scheduled for later than 6 p.m. will take place.

The evacuation order comes after letters were sent threatening to set off bombs at the Hall building on De Maisonneuve Blvd. and the EV building on Ste. Catherine St.

At 12:30 p.m. the school ordered the evacuation of the GM building at the corner of Guy and De Maisonneuve.

Police are examining the buildings but have yet to find anything suspicious.

The letter is from a group calling itself the Council of Conservative Citizens of Canada.

The letter says "Now that President Trump is in office south of the border, things have changed."

It also lists complaints about Muslims washing their feet in the bathroom and wearing flip flops on the seventh floor of the Hall Building.

In the United States, the Council of Conservative Citizens is a white supremacist group that believes people of European descent should not integrate or intermarry with people of other ethnic backgrounds.

It is believed to be the largest white nationalist group in the United States.