Montreal will be a little bit darker on Saturday night as many residents are expected to take part in the tenth annual Earth Hour.

The event is aimed at drawing attention to climate change and for people to show they support efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a number of cabinet ministers participated.

Those taking part will hit the switch at 8:30 and spend an hour without electric light.

There are several events planned in the city to celebrate Earth Hour. The Montreal Children’s Choir will hold a special concert at the Christ Church Cathedral located at 635 Ste. Catherine St. West at 8:15.

The McGill University chapter of the World Wildlife Fund will hold a hike up Mount Royal to watch the city lights turn off. The hike starts at 7:45 p.m. at the Redpath Museum.