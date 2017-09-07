Less than a year out from the legalization of cannabis nationwide, Quebec is holding public consultations on the matter.

More than a dozen organizations gathered at the Palais des Congres Thursday to voice a wide range of concerns and pose many unanswered questions.

Many of the groups also pitched their proposals to Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois.

One group spoke of concerns about driving while impaired, noting that there is very little data on how much THC (the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis) is too much behind the wheel. The group suggested leading a study on the issue.

Landlords also spoke about the possible negative effects if tenants are allowed to smoke and grow cannabis in their apartments, citing concerns for neighbours.

A company hoping to capitalize on the tourism aspect of cannabis, called MTL420, spoke of hoping to open up coffee shops similar to those found in Amsterdam and hosting a type of marijuana tour, similar to wine tours

One concern brought up frequently was prevention.

“Up to now we take about 2.8 per cent of the health care budget for prevention,” explained Diane Francoeur of the Quebec Federation of Medical Specialists. “And when we look at other countries where legalization of cannabis is not an issue yet, they put in 5 to 5.5 per cent. We’re having something that may have a health impact, especially on youth, teenagers and young adults. We don’t know what the impact will be.”

Charlebois would not comment specifically about the proposals and concerns, saying the consultations was all about listening, but did say government will have a framework ready by early fall.