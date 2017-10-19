

CTV Montreal





Cheese distributed across Canada is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Listeria.

Agropru brand Comté cheese, sold in 200 gram packages, may be contaminated.

The affected packages are best before Dec. 15, 2017, and have a UPC of 0 67400 00397 0.

Anyone who has already eaten the cheese and feels ill should contact a doctor.

Those who have it at home should throw it out, or bring it back to the store where it was purchased in order to get a refund.

The symptoms of Listeria poisoning included vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, and neck stiffness. In severe cases people can die.