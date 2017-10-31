

The Canadian Press





The process to file complaints regarding Quebec’s schools is so cumbersome and time-consuming, it can resemble “an obstacle course” according to an ombudsman report released on Tuesday.

In the report, the ombudsman’s office found the process is so complex, it can have a dissuasive effect on those looking to make a complaint.

Among the situations that have parents most commonly looking to lodge a complaint are class changes, admission policies and the lack of services for students with disabilities or learning difficulties.

The report contained 19 recommendations to make the process simpler, faster and more impartial, including reducing the number of people and levels involved in filing a complaint.