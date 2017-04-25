

American President Donald Trump’s threats against the Canadian softwood lumber industry have been heard in Quebec and politic leaders and exporters are not happy.

Several cabinet ministers responded on Tuesday to Trump’s announcement that a 20 per cent tariff would be placed on Canadian softwood lumber.

Economy Minister Dominique Anglade called the tax “unjustifiable” and “completely unreasonable” while Forestry and Wildlife Minister Luc Blanchette said it was “unacceptable, unreasonable and questionable.”



The province's chief negotiator on softwood lumber, Raymond Chretien, said the change in Washington is palpable.

“There is definitely a hardening of the attitude of the Americans these days. The protectionist winds are blowing very hard in Washington,” he said, adding that while he’s ready for a fight, it won’t be an easy one.

“Ultimately the Americans hold the bigger end of the stick and this is the very frustrating part,” he said.

In Quebec, the forestry industry accounts for 60,000 jobs and 180 businesses. Seth Kursman, a Vice-President at Resolute Forest Products, said Quebec’s forestry industry is “an economic engine.”

“Certainly, exports to the United States are extremely important to the health and prosperity of the industry,” he said, adding that it is important to fight this battle.



“Strength respects strength,” he said. “Now is not the time to capitulate, now is the time to stand tough and defend an economic engine of the Canadian economy.”



Kursman said his company alone sends over a billion board-feet of lumber to the United States per year, which amounts to between 40 to 60 per cent of their sales.



The Quebec government insists it has their backs, modifying a financial aid program.

“A lot of companies will be impacted because they won't have the cash necessary to operate their companies, so this will allow them to have the cash flow that is required,” said Anglade.



