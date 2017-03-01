

CTV Montreal





What are the top ten scams that target Canadians?



Canada's Competition Bureau has made a list of the most likely traps as Fraud Prevention Month begins.



The list was compiled with the help of Better Business Bureaus across the country, Option Consommateurs in Quebec and other fraud prevention partners.



Here’s a look at the most reported scams, with more details on them and how to prevent them here.



1. Employment Scams

$5.3 million lost

2. Romance Scams

$17 million lost

3. Identity Fraud

$11 million lost

4. Advance Fee Loan

$1.1 million lost

5. Online Purchase Scams

$8.6 million lost

6. Wire Fraud - "Spearphishing"

$13 million lost

7. Binary Options Scams

$7.5 million lost (Investment Fraud)

8. Fake Lottery Winnings

$3 million lost

9. Canada Revenue Agency Scams

$4.3 million lost

10. Fake Online Endorsements and Sponsored Content

Amount of Money Lost Unknown



While seniors are still falling victim to scammers, tech-savvy young people are increasingly being preyed on as well, said Alexa Gendron-O’Donnell of the Competition Bureau of Canada.

“The Millennial Generation, Generation Z, people who spend a lot of time online are also being targeted. They spend so much of their lives online and are becoming targets for these fraudsters,” she said.



Numbers are on the rise, too. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre said it received almost 90,000 complaints in 2016, up from 70,000 the year before.

In total, $90 million in losses to scams were reported in Canada last year, almost half in online scams.



Because so many people are embarrassed to report they've been scammed, however, it's estimated that could only represent 5 per cent of the estimated $1.8 billion being swindled every year.



The Competition Bureau reminding Canadians that it's only by reporting these activities that we can warn others – the key to prevention.