Companies recognized for reducing garbage
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 2:44PM EDT
A dozen Quebec companies were recognized Thursday for reducing the amount of garbage they produce.
The provincial group Recyc-Quebec said the companies had managed to cut the amount of waste by 70 percent.
The waste reduction came through recycling, composting, and cutting down on the materials used in the first place.
Among the companies recognized were the Rockland Shopping Centre, L'Oreal, and three locations for Rotisserie