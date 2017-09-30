

Lindsay Richardson, CTV Montreal





The saying goes, “home is where the heart is.” But in a day’s time, one St-Hubert woman will be able to say that “home is what your neighbors built you.”

Colette Martel, 69, opened her front door on Saturday morning only to be greeted by over 50 police officers, contractors, and neighbors waiting outside to repair the shambles left by a shady entrepreneur last year.

A visibly emotional Martel didn’t say anything upon stepping outside—but it was a moment anticipated over four months of extensive coordination by family and a dedicated officer with Longueuil police, Detective Sergeant Cecile Lefebvre.

"They're all here to spend their day renovating your property," Lefebvre said, gesturing to the crowd of workers on Saturday morning.

The team is expected to work throughout the weekend to finish all of the necessary repairs to Martel’s home while she is taken out of town for a temporary respite.

50 policiers du @PoliceSPAL et ouvriers aident bénévolement une victime de fraude de 90000$ en faisant des travaux de rénovation chez elle. — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) September 30, 2017

In spring 2016, Martel agreed to take in a close friend of her son’s, who was allegedly experiencing some financial trouble.

After a significant flood ravaged the house, rendering parts of it nearly uninhabitable, 31-year-old Mathieu Tardif proposed to Martel that in exchange for food and lodging, he would do the repairs himself.

Through a series of tactics, Tardif allegedly pocketed $90,000 of Martel’s hard-earned savings— as a patient attendant, friends said she often worked 75-hour weeks to make ends meet.

Martel had expressed the desire to use her home to house young adults with intellectual deficiencies – but with the repairs not progressing at all, it was a dream that seemed further and further out of reach.

It was an insurance agent who made the tentative connection between the ongoing basement repairs and Tardif’s presence in the house. He eventually contacted police, reporting that Martel seemed to be completely under the control of her house guest.

Authorities believe that Tardif likely used a number of schemes to pocket the renovation money, including the non-payment of workers he hired in Martel’s name or by convincing contractors to inflate the numbers shown on the bill, while pocketing the difference.

Tardif was eventually arrested for breech of conditions and charged with several counts of fraud. He is currently awaiting other court dates to face charges of sexual aggression, armed assault, and fraud.

Police believe that Martel may not have been Tardif’s only victim.

Anyone with information regarding Tardif is urged to contact 911.