A community group is calling for more social housing in the area around Jean Talon Blvd. and Decarie Blvd.

Project Genesis said low-income Cote des Neiges residents are not benefiting from development taking place in the area known as The Triangle.

The region Mountain Sights Ave., Jean Talon, and De La Savane St. has been the site of many new condominium towers in the past decade.

Project Genesis's study shows that in 2007 there were 570 households in the area, mostly on Mountain Sights.

Since then 2,700 housing units, mostly condos, have been built which has drastically changed the neighbourhood.

The study also shows that in 2006, 57 percent of households in the area were below the poverty line, with 83 having incomes below $50,000.

However only 209 of the units built have been designed for low-income families. According to Project Genesis a family would need an income of more than $48,000 to live in a four-and-a-half room condo in the area.

In Monday's mayoral debate, Valerie Plante said that 40 percent of new housing should be affordable and social housing.

Denis Coderre said that now that Montreal has metropolis status the city will have more power and control over housing.