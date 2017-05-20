

CTV Montreal





Not so long ago residents in flood zones in and around Montreal were clamoring for sandbags, desperate to save their homes from encroaching water.

Today, those same sandbags are piling-up curbside—symbols of those difficult and exhausting days.

Flood victims are now looking forward to seeing them gone.

“Cannot put it in another word: grateful,” said Ile Bizard resident Leslie Alan Hughes. “To see them going, maybe our lives can start returning to a bit of normalcy.”

Volunteers are rolling up their sleeves this long weekend to help remove thousands of sandbags from communities in and around Montreal.

Cleanups were organized in Laval, Deux Montagnes and Ile Bizard to help with the job.

But with each sandbag weighing-in at 30 kilograms, it’s no fast feat.

As well, volunteers have to wear protective gear to avoid possible contamination.

So far, the volunteer turnout isn’t enough and organizers say more help is needed, and fast.

“We expected to have 200 per day and this morning we've only had about 40 people,” said volunteer Robert Smoszewski.

The Canadian Forces joined in the effort—but it’s not clear how long the soldiers will stay.

Most sandbags in Montreal will be sent to the Eco-Centre in St. Michel to be recycled.

“We had thousands, we lost track,” said St-Anne-de-Bellevue mayor Paola Hawa. “I hope we never see another sandbag again.”