

CTV Montreal





Hearings into allegations that police spied on Quebec journalists will begin on Monday, five months after La Presse columnist Patrick Lagace said his iPhone was being monitored.

The proceedings will be overseen by Judge Jacques Chamberland and will begin with testimony regarding “the environment in which journalists, police and judges operate in a democracy,” as well as discussions of metadata, IP addresses and privacy.

In May, testimony regarding the allegations raised by Lagace and other journalists will begin.

In October, Lagace came forward with allegations that Montreal police had obtained warrants to get the phone numbers for all of his incoming and outgoing texts and calls and also to track the phone’s location via its GPS chip.

Lagace said he believed the monitoring was part of an effort to learn the identity of his sources within the SPVM.

In the months that followed, other allegations of police obtaining warrants to surveil journalists surfaced. In November, the Quebec government announced a public inquiry would be held.

The hearings, which begin at 9:30 a.m. on the ninth floor of 500 Rene-Levesque Blvd. West, are open to the public.