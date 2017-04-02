

CTV Montreal





Hearings into allegations that police spied on Quebec journalists began on Monday, five months after La Presse columnist Patrick Lagace said his iPhone was being monitored.

The proceedings are being overseen by Judge Jacques Chamberland, who said that the role of the hearings is not to determine guilt.

Protecting journalists’ sources is vital, said Radio-Canada News Director Michel Cormier.

“The only way we have often to do investigative journalism is for courageous people to come forward and give us confidential information, otherwise there would not have been a Charbonneau Commission on the construction industry,” he said.

Chamberland said there must be a balance between the public's right to know information and protecting journalists' sources, and upholding the law.

“I think the police should explain exactly what happened in the specific cases of Patrick Lagace and others,” said Mark Bantey, lawyer for the Quebec Federation of Journalists.

One of the first witnesses to speak was former Le Devoir chief Lise Bissonnette, other early testimony will focus on “the environment in which journalists, police and judges operate in a democracy,” as well as discussions of metadata, IP addresses and privacy.

Veteran journalist Claude Robillard, who wrote a book on freedom of the press also testified Monday, saying confidential sources are more important than ever

“Journalists used to be able to ask investigators or political organizations pointed questions, but today when they ask hard questions, it sets off a red light and the question only gets answered with the party line,” he said, adding, “Whistleblowers have to be free come forward.”

Following the Lagace affair, many journalists say they have noticed a change – that sources have been afraid to come forward.

"Spying on journalists is unacceptable in a free and democratic society,” said Stéphane Giroux, president of the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec and reporter at CTV Montreal. “We do hope the Commission will finally shed a light on who authorized this and why."

In May, testimony regarding the allegations raised by Lagace and other journalists will begin.

In October, Lagace came forward with allegations that Montreal police had obtained warrants to get the phone numbers for all of his incoming and outgoing texts and calls and also to track the phone’s location via its GPS chip.

Lagace said he believed the monitoring was part of an effort to learn the identity of his sources within the SPVM.

In the months that followed, other allegations of police obtaining warrants to surveil journalists surfaced. In November, the Quebec government announced a public inquiry would be held.

Giroux says the FPJQ has warned the Commission that they don’t want the proceedings to be an inquest into how journalists do their work.

“In the end, I hope this commission will lead to the adoption of a new law that truly protects journalism sources. Such laws already exist in most US states and in many Western countries.”

The hearings, which are being held on the ninth floor of 500 Rene-Levesque Blvd. West, are open to the public. They are expected to last ten weeks.

Justice Chamberland will produce his final report by March 2018.