Comedians in Quebec are teaming up to create a comedy festival that will be separate from the world-famous Just For Laughs.

The move comes weeks after JFL founder and president Gilbert Rozon was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women, including TV producer and host Julie Snyder

Rozon has since stepped down as president and is disassociating himself from the company by making plans to sell off his shares.

However that's not enough for a group of 50 comedians who announced Tuesday they will launch their Festival of Laughs of Montreal.

Comedian Martin Petit, who won a Genie award for Starbuck, is behind the initiative and he has assembled a large group of French-language comics including Mike Ward, Anthony Kavanagh, and Les Denis Drolet.

Petit said his group would be based on ethical values, equality, and respect, and that they are already seeking financing from the provincial and federal governments, as well as private companies.