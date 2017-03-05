Collision with train leaves snowmobiler dead near Causapscal
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 8:32AM EST
A snowmobiler is dead after colliding with a train near Causapscal in the Bas-St-Laurent region on Saturday.
The 50-year-old victim was at the head of a group of snowmobilers who were travelling on a path, said a Surete du Quebec spokesperson.
The man was struck by a two-locomotive train at a crossing.
The SQ said there is a stop signal at the location where the collision occurred.
An investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.
