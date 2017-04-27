

CTV Montreal





A 60-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after the vehicle he was driving collided with a city bus in Montreal-West on Thursday morning.

At 8:05 a.m., the man was driving west on Avon near Westminster. His car ended up in the eastbound lane at which point it collided with the bus and a minivan.

“The driver of the car has been transported to hospital in critical condition and we still fear for his life right now,” said SPVM spokesperson Andree-Anne Picard. “The bus driver, a man of 50-years-old, has also been treated for nervous shock. We also know a passenger in the bus was hurt also but he had minor injuries.”

Police said they are still unsure of what caused the crash but said they had not ruled out the driver suffering from a medical issue or of the collision being intentional.