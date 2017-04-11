

CTV Montreal





Four people are dead after two cars collided on a stretch of Highway 30 West in Chateauguay early Tuesday morning,

Provincial police say that shortly after midnight, one of the cars turned onto the westbound highway in the wrong direction, and hit an SUV head-on.

The driver, an 80-year-old man, was killed in the collision along with an 81-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy. Officials from the SQ say that the passengers were all part of the same family.

All five passengers from the SUV, a family visiting from Ontario, were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a 56-year-old woman, was prounounced dead in hospital.

The remaining passengers-- three women and one man-- suffered fractures and some internal injuries, but are expected to survive.

Police are investigating the potential causes of the fatal mistake, but do not believe that alcohol factored in the crash. They will be examining the local infrastructure in the area to determine whether the mistake had to do with poor visibility on the highway.

After a temporary closure, the westbound highway has re-opened to traffic and is circulating as normal.