

The Canadian Press





At least four commuter trains headed from Monteregie to Montreal were cancelled on Thursday morning in a shutdown the RTM is saying could last at least two hours.

The disruption, which would affect hundreds of users, was caused when a man in his 30s was struck by a train near the St-Bruno-de-Montarville station, according to Longueuil police.

The man was taken to hospital where he is in critical condition.

The 801 train, which had left Mont-St-Hilaire station at 5:45 a.m., remains immobilized between the St-Bruno and St-Hubert stations due to the collision.

The 6:35, 7:00, 7:30 and 8:00 trains from Mont-St-Hilaire were all cancelled.

Four buses were sent to the St-Bruno station to transport riders stuck on the 801 train.