

The Canadian Press





Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux reiterated his confidence in Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet on Sunday and express satisfaction with the SPVM's plans to reinstill public confidence in the force.

On Friday, Pichet gave Coiteux an action plan on winning back the public's confidence after a series of allegations of misdeeds, including the fabrication of evidence.

Coiteux described the plan as extremely serious and said Pichet is "a man who is determined" to reestablish communication and transparency with the public.

Next week, Montreal's Public Security Commission will hold a series of meetings to allow the public to read the action plan and to monitor the progress of its recommendations.

Coiteux warned that "cultural and organizational change" in the SPVM will not happen overnight but again repeated his confidence in Pichet and said the force's union would also have a role to play.

While the SPVM's report deals with how to regain public confidence, two other investigations are still underway. An administrative inquiry led by former deputy justice minister Michel Bouchard is examining the practices of the SPVM's internal affairs division while the Surete du Quebec is conducting a criminal investigation into the allegations of fabricated evidence.