Mayor Denis Coderre welcomed the world to Montreal on Tuesday as the mayors of 140 cities arrived at the Metropolis conference.

The 22nd world conference brings together scores of mayors and close to 1,300 delegates to discuss issues that affect cities everywhere.

Coderre used the opportunity to denounce U.S. president Donald Trump and his decision to not act against climate change, but said that decision motivated many people, politicians and businesses to do more.

"I'd like to thank President Trump because of his nonsense, because in Canada and Quebec and Montreal, we believe that we should build bridges, not walls" said Coderre. "And we will make sure, in our own declaration, that the Mayors of the world will take our responsibility and if there's some people who doesn't want it, we will make it happen, and trust me the mayors will be able to deliver that Accord of Paris."

Since Trump announced his decision, many American states and cities have said they will continue to abide by the accord no matter the actions of the federal government in the U.S.

Those attending this year's conference will discuss many issues including urban diplomacy, the work of non-governmental organizations, and so-called smart cities.

Fifty startup companies will be giving presentations about their work and how it can be used to make cities more efficient and responsive.

Premier Philippe Couillard, recently returned from Washington D.C., said he hoped that visitors would be able to learn from the ability of Quebecers to work and live together with common values despite a multitude of backgrounds.