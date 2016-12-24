

CTV Montreal





With Montreal enjoying a true white Christmas as the snow falls, Mayor Denis Coderre offered seasons greetings to all during an open house at City Hall on Saturday.

“This holiday is pretty interesting because we celebrate two things,” he said. “First of all, Merry Christmas to all but Happy Hanukkah at the same time. It’s what Montreal does best, to be equal and different at the same time.”

Coderre urged Montrealers to open their hearts during this time of year and said he is convinced the best is yet to come for the city.

“I wish you all health and true happiness,” he said. “There are a lot of people who might feel alone during those celebrations, so you are not alone and every time that you’re seeing another, please give them your best wishes.”