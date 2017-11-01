

CTV Montreal





Mayor Denis Coderre has named his top executives for his next mandate, should be be re-elected on Sunday.

In an announcement on Facebook Live, Coderre said that Harout Chitilian will be the future president of his executive committee.

Coderre did not take questions at the event as he prepared for a sit-down interview with the Gazette's editorial board.

Vowing to have a diverse and egalitarian executive council, Coderre said that he would have an equal number of men and women on his executive council, and that his two vice-presidents would be women.

Chitilian has been a councillor since 2009 when he was first elected under the Union Montreal banner.

He was named president of the municipal council by then-mayor Gerald Tremblay, and has since been chairman, and was named vice-president by Coderre in 2013.

Coderre said that Russell Copeman would be named as deputy mayor, a new post that would be created. Copeman is currently the borough mayor of CDN-NDG and is running for re-election.