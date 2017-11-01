Coderre making 'important announcement' on Facebook at 3 p.m.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 2:51PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, November 1, 2017 3:06PM EDT
Denis Coderre, who is hoping to reclaim his seat as mayor of Montreal, is set to make an announcement on Facebook.
The incumbent Team Coderre tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he would be going live at 3 p.m. with the important announcement.
He gave no further clues about the nature of news he would be sharing.
It will be available to watch live on this page.
The municipal election is Nov. 5. Coderre hopes to beat Projet Montreal candidate Valerie Plante.
Latest Montreal News
- 25,000 tickets were sold for Montreal's Formula E race
- Couillard favours setting up a committee to monitor UPAC
- Bonjour! Taxis greet passengers at airport with a new look
- Man on trial for wife's murder claims she provoked him
- Police search for owner of Stanley Cup ring after car thefts in Nanaimo, B.C.