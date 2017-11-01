

Denis Coderre, who is hoping to reclaim his seat as mayor of Montreal, is set to make an announcement on Facebook.

The incumbent Team Coderre tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he would be going live at 3 p.m. with the important announcement.

He gave no further clues about the nature of news he would be sharing.

The municipal election is Nov. 5. Coderre hopes to beat Projet Montreal candidate Valerie Plante.