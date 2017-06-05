

CTV Montreal





Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said he was "very annoyed" when news began to filter through the media about a driving ticket he received before he was mayor of Montreal, and only called the chief of police to vent his anger.



The Chamberland Commission resumed Monday morning with testimony from Montreal's mayor and his communications director.

The inquiry is looking into the protection of the confidentiality of journalistic sources.



Coderre spoke to the commission, telling them he was pulled over for a highway violation in 2012, before he was mayor. He said he paid the ticket.



Then, in 2014, his press attaché Catherine Maurice began receiving calls from La Presse journalist Patrice Lagace, inquiring about the ticket and if it had, in fact, been paid

Maurice also testified Monday before the commission to tell her part in the story.



Coderre said he was furious that a personal matter had been made public.



Coderre said he called on then police chief Marc Parent in 2014, essentially to vent, irritated that a personal matter involving him became the subject of a media leak, and that it was the third time this had happened.

He said he never asked the police chief to 'investigate' the matter, but that in calling Parent, he only wanted to express his irritation.

The Chamberland Commission was established by the Quebec government after it was learned that Montreal and Quebec provincial police obtained warrants to collect information data from the smartphones of several journalists.