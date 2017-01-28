Coderre in Europe to promote Montreal's 375th anniversary
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 10:11AM EST
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre left for a three day tour of Europe on Saturday, part of an effort to promote the city’s 375th anniversary.
Coderre will visit Lyon and Nice in France and Berlin, Germany on his trip, where he will also discuss the Metropolis World Congress, which will be held in Montreal in June.
Coderre is the president of Metropolis, an association of some of the world’s biggest cities.
The mayor said he also intends to express his solidarity with the people of Nice and Berlin, which have both been hit by recent terror attacks.
