Coderre ill, will be off work until March 8
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 6:18PM EST
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has been forced to take some time off work.
The mayor tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he is suffering from acute prostatitis, which is an acute bacterial infection of the prostate and urinary tract.
“The doctors discovered that I had acute prostatitis and a serious urinary tract infection. Will be resting until March 8,” he wrote.
“For transparency I felt it appropriate to let you know. Sorry for the inconvenience, but my Executive Board team will be around.”
Les médecins ont découvert que je faisais une prostatite aiguë et une importante infection urinaire. Serai au repos jusqu'au 8mars prochain— DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) February 28, 2017
Par transparence je trouvais adéquat de vous en faire part. Désolé pour les inconvénients mais mon équipe du conseil exécutif sera présent— DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) February 28, 2017
