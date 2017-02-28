

CTV Montreal





Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has been forced to take some time off work.

The mayor tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he is suffering from acute prostatitis, which is an acute bacterial infection of the prostate and urinary tract.

“The doctors discovered that I had acute prostatitis and a serious urinary tract infection. Will be resting until March 8,” he wrote.

“For transparency I felt it appropriate to let you know. Sorry for the inconvenience, but my Executive Board team will be around.”





