Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is defending himself for receiving a $25,000 cheque from a prominent Liberal Party of Canada organizer and friend, saying the cash was not a gift and didn’t present any conflicts of interest.

Coderre said the money was meant to help him with legal fees stemming from a defamation lawsuit filed against him by hockey player Shane Doan. In 2005, Coderre accused Doan, the long-time captain of the Arizona Coyotes, of making anti-Francophone statements towards referees and linesmen during a game against the Canadiens. Coderre, then a Liberal MP, said Doan should be taken of the Canadian team representing Canada at the 2006 Olympic Games.

Doan sued Coderre over those statements and the two settled out of court in 2010. Coderre said the money he received from businessman Jean Rizzuto was given to him in 2012 to help him pay lawyers involved in the case.

According to a Journal de Montreal report, Coderre denied receiving the money several weeks ago but the mayor has blamed that lapse in memory on a medical condition that forced him to take several weeks away from his duties at city hall. While he now admits to having received the cheque, he said he never gave municipal or federal contracts to Rizzuto and no public funds were involved.

Projet Montreal leader Valerie Plante did not accuse Coderre of any wrongdoing but did call on the mayor to be transparent about any financial arrangement with Rizzuto.

“The only thing about Mr. Rizzuto is that he’s been a close friend to Coderre for 30 years,” she said. “One of the companies he’s on the top of is in the Ville Marie borough where the mayor is also the mayor of the borough.”

Plante also noted that one of the top executives in Coderre’s party is also a former Rizzuto employee.