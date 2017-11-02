

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - Club Med is opening an all-inclusive ski resort in Quebec in what the company calls its first such facility in North America.

It will be located at Le Massif in the province's Charlevoix region northeast of Quebec City and is expected to open by the end of 2020.

The $120-million project will include a 300-room hotel.

Groupe Le Massif and Club Med made it official at a news conference today in the presence of several local, provincial and federal politicians.

Club Med has similar resorts in France, Italy, Switzerland, Japan and China.