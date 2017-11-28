

CTV Montreal





A collision involving a tractor-trailer closed the southbound Lafontaine Tunnel on Tuesday afternoon.

The large truck crashed and blocked two lanes around 1 p.m., but cleaning up the wreckage took quite a while.

Around 2 p.m. Transport Quebec had to close all lanes heading off the island; this created a monstrous traffic jam, the effects of which were expected to be felt throughout the afternoon rush hour.

One lane was reopened about 3 p.m., but the delays continued, with bumper-to-bumper traffic backing up to Highway 40 -- and creating long delays on westbound Notre Dame Blvd. as drivers slowly made their way to the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

All southbound lanes reopened at 4:20 p.m.

For the latest traffic, check out the map at http://montreal.ctvnews.ca/traffic