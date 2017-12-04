

CTV Montreal





Closing arguments were made Monday in the trial of two people facing terrorism charges.

Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali are accused of three charges of attempting to leave Canada to commit a terrorist act, possession of explosives, and committing an act to profit a terrorist organization.

The Crown dropped a fourth charge against the couple as it ended its case in November.

Witnesses for the Crown testified that the pair were planning to fly to the Middle East and join Islamic State's battle in Syria and other countries. Witnesses said that Djermane and Jamali planned to set off a bomb before leaving Montreal.

Lawyers for Djermane and Jamali chose not to present a defence once the prosecution wrapped up.

In court on Monday prosecutor Lyne Decarie reminded the jury that the evidence is a combination of minor elements: travel documents, plane tickets, messages found by police.

She said the combination of facts proves "that the two are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

After lawyers make their closing arguments the judge will deliver his instructions to the jury, likely on Wednesday, and the 11 members will then begin their deliberations.

The couple have been in custody since their arrest in April 2015.