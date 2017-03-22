

CTV Montreal





Coach Claude Julien has come to the same conclusion as former Canadiens coach Michel Therrien: to move Alex Galchenyuk to the wing.

In practice Wednesday Julien shifted Galchenyuk to the left wing and moved Andrew Shaw to centre.

"I like the fact that Alex is very comfortable at both positions. We had a good chat this morning and he's very open to either/or. He wants to win and he wants to help the team. When you have guys with a good attitude then there's never any issues," said Julien.

Galchenyuk confirmed his good attitude after practice as he spoke to reporters and said he was not concerned with playing on the wing.

"It's not the first time so it's nothing new for me. We had a good talk and we're all positive," said Galchenyuk.

"He decided it would be good for me to be on the wing and go out there and try to create more."

In three of the past six seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks Shaw played centre, so he has plenty of experience with the role.

"I've always gone right wing, left wing, centre. I've rotated through the positions," said Shaw.

Shaw and Galchenyuk will be joined by Artturi Lehkonen on the right wing, while Philip Danault moves to the first line with Max Pacioretty and Alex Radulov.

"Claude is making decisions to make us better as a team and we want to win as a team, so we like and respect what he's doing right now," said Danault.

The Canadiens will test out the new lines Thursday as they host the Hurricanes.