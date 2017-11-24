

CTV Montreal





CJAD 800 host Tommy Schnurmacher is retiring after 40 years in radio.

Schnurmacher made the announcement Friday, saying he will host the last edition of the Gang of Four on Dec 13.

“I may be saying goodbye to daily radio deadlines but I have a sneaking suspicion that I will not be able to keep myself from holding court from time to time whether that’s on-air, off-air or on Twitter,” said Schnurmacher, who said he also wants to travel more and finish a novel after he gives up his radio gig.



Schnurmacher has been a fixture on the Montreal airwaves since the 1970s, and began hosting a daily show on CJAD 800 in 1996. The radio host said covering John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous bed-in and winning a Gold Ribbon Award from the Canadian Association of Broadcasters are among his career highlights

“Tommy is incredibly talented,” said CJAD Program Director Chris Bury. “I haven’t seen his particular mix of wit and humor in anyone else. Not only will we miss hearing him on the radio, we will also miss having him around the office.”

There will be a special broadcast send-off to Schnurmacher on Dec. 13.

As of Dec. 14, CJAD’s mid-day lineup will feature The Natasha Hall Show from 12 - 2 p.m. and The Evan Solomon Show from 2 - 4 p.m.