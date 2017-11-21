CJA welcomes Liev Schreiber at fundraising gala
Actor Liev Schreiber, seen here with Combined Jewish Appeal President Jimmy Alexander and CTV Montreal's Tarah Schwartz, spoke about his life and career at the CJA's fundraising gala on Nov. 20, 2017. (Photo: PBL Photography)
It was a very special night for the Combined Jewish Appeal at Palais des Congres on Monday with a very special guest.
CJA wrapped up its 100th fundraising campaign and on hand was actor Liev Schreiber.
The star of television program Ray Donovan spoke to CTV Montreal’s own Tarah Schwartz about his life and career, which has included roles in films like Defiance, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Goon and Spotlight.
The campaign raised almost $52 million, which will go towards supporting Montreal’s Jewish community.
