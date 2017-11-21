

It was a very special night for the Combined Jewish Appeal at Palais des Congres on Monday with a very special guest.

CJA wrapped up its 100th fundraising campaign and on hand was actor Liev Schreiber.

The star of television program Ray Donovan spoke to CTV Montreal’s own Tarah Schwartz about his life and career, which has included roles in films like Defiance, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Goon and Spotlight.

The campaign raised almost $52 million, which will go towards supporting Montreal’s Jewish community.