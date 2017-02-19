

CTV Montreal





The city has announced that the Van Horne-Rosemont overpass will be demolished and replaced.

The viaduct is a corridor with a view of the city, and serves as a busy east-west link connecting several boroughs.

Now nearly 50 years old, the structure is close to the end of its lifecycle.

“We have a choice to make whether to invest 10-15 million for a 10 year extension or to replace it,” said Executive Committee member Lionel Perez.

The city will be taking the long road with the project.

It's launching a design contest to replace the overpass. The makeover could cost $90-100 million.

The viaduct currently has four lanes of traffic and a sidewalk, but the new design will have to have room for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

“We think it's an opportunity to reinvigorate and embellish this sector to retain families and include concepts of active and public transport,” Perez said. “And also, to be able to think outside the box. Do we want more space for pedestrians? A green corridor? These are examples of what we want to accomplish through this replacement project.”

It's also part of a plan to make cycling safer in this area.

The nearby St. Denis underpass was the scene of an accident that killed 33-year-old cyclist Mathilde Blais.

“We're putting new security around the St. Denis viaduct but we're going to up the ante in terms of the intersection and the east-west bike link,” explained Marc-Andre Gadoury, a member of the Municipal Transportation Committee. “Security, ease, comfort, those are qualities we're looking for.”

The plans include the redevelopment of Rosemont Blvd. between St. Denis and St. Hubert streets.

The contract is set to be awarded in 2018 with demolition starting soon after.