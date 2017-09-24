City of Magog issues boil water advisory for industrial park and surrounding areas
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 10:50PM EDT
A 48-hour boil water advisory has been issued by the city of Magog in the Eastern Townships – a preventative measure following a water main break.
The city is advising residents living in and around its industrial park to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, for the next two days.
Water should be boiled for drinking, ice cubes, food preparation and for brushing teeth, according to the city.
The advisory includes the entire industrial complex and Omerville area as well as:
- Sherbrooke St. between the industrial boulevard and highway 55.
- Monseigneur-Larocque St. between Armand St. and the industrial boulevard.
- The residential neighbourhood behind Walmart (Peupliers, Des Cedres, Des Trembles., Des Lilas, Des Erables, Pie-XII streets)