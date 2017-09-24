

CTV Montreal





A 48-hour boil water advisory has been issued by the city of Magog in the Eastern Townships – a preventative measure following a water main break.

The city is advising residents living in and around its industrial park to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, for the next two days.

Water should be boiled for drinking, ice cubes, food preparation and for brushing teeth, according to the city.

The advisory includes the entire industrial complex and Omerville area as well as: