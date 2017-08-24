

CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal is apologizing to a Rivieres-des-Prairies pit bull owner for a paperwork mix-up.

Steven Andrade was one of more than 500 owners of pit bull-type dogs who applied for a special permit to keep their pets.

Each received a notice from the city telling them information was missing from their application.

The city told the owners they had 48 hours to provide the additional information about their dogs or risk having the animals removed.

Andrade says he gave the city all the information that was required.



He said he received an apology call from the city after reaching out to the media.



“They called me back to tell me, 'Listen, Steve, we're sorry about this mistake. Dismiss the letter. Throw the letter in the garbage. You'll be receiving your tags shortly and just dismiss everything now,’” he said.

The city said if other owners of pit bull-type dogs feel they've received the notice in error, they should contact the city.