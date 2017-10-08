

The move into the CHUM superhospital passed another milestone on Sunday as patients from St-Luc Hospital transferred to the new facility.

The move was originally scheduled to take place between 7:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. but had wrapped up in just three hours. Patients were transferred via stretcher on foot through a passageway built between the adjoining hospitals.

Roughly 600 staff members took part in the operation, which involved 150 patients. Among them were several new and expecting mothers and the hospital's first baby was born just two hours after the move was complete.

Health Care Relocations, the Canadian company specializing in such moves, was hired to oversee the logistics. President Patrick Moriarty said the operation "went extremely well. It was executed perfectly."

"It's a downtown location, so you have a lot of activity and a pretty big number of patients, well over 100," he said. "We started planning about two years ago and the staff at St-Luc has been fantastic to work with."

Command centres were set up in both hospitals to coordinate the transfer.

CHUM Communications Director Irene Marcheterre said staff are excited by the new digs.

"We have new technology... we have places for family in the rooms with the patients. It's a completely new environment for everyone," she said.

St-Luc is the first of three CHUM hospitals relocating to the new site. Patients from Hotel-Dieu will move on Nov. 5 while those in Notre-Dame Hospital will transfer on Nov. 26.

CHUM management has called on the public to avoid the St-Luc emergency room throughout the day.

- WIth files from The Canadian Press