CHUM is making preparations as patients get set to move to the new CHUM facility this weekend.

The first patients will be transferred this Sunday, Oct. 8 at 5 a.m. from the St. Luc Hospital.

Due to the proximity of the two facilities, the move will be facilitated by an inside passageway specially constructed for this move.

The operation is being managed by Health Care Relocations, an American company that also facilitated the MUHC move.

The company is using similar strategies as the CHUM for this move, including a command centre to monitor all transfers, as well as hundreds of volunteers wearing colour-coded shirts.

When the move begins, the ER at the new CHUM facility at 1100 Sanguinet St. will open, while the ER at St Luc Hospital at 1058 St. Denis St. will simultaneously close.

Ahead of the St. Luc closure, hospital officials are asking Montrealers to stop using the ER immediately.

As such, officials hope to be left with 160 patients and no more to transfer in.

The inside passageway will be walled off following the transfer.

Dr. Luigi Lepanto, director of professional services for the CHUM feels they are ready for the transfer.

“There have been training sessions, there have been simulations, but it’s never the real thing,” he said. “Everybody is aware. That’s part of the reason for ramping up slowly, so everyone has the time. The priority is patient security. I would describe the atmosphere as a mix of excitement and nervousness. It’s a combination of both.”

Officials say they are prepared for emergencies at both the new and old location on the day of the transfer.

Following the St. Luc Hospital move, Hotel Dieu Hospital will be next on Nov. 5. Notre Dame Hospital patients will move on Nov. 25.