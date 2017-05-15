

CTV Montreal





One child was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in NDG late Sunday night.



The flames broke out around 11:30 in a duplex on at 2329 Hingston Ave.



Two families were forced out.



Montreal fire department Chef Benoit Martelsaid the fire possibly started in the basement and that 35 firefighters were called in to fight the flames, which were put out by 1:15 a.m.



No one else was injured.



Residents will not be able to return to their home for several days because of smoke and water damage but building is not a total loss.



The cause of the fire is so far unknown.