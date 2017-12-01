Child killed by snow removal truck in Quebec City
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 3:28PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 1, 2017 6:36PM EST
Police have confirmed that an eight-year-old girl was struck and killed by a snow removal crew near Quebec City.
The deadly collision happened shortly before noon Friday in the parking lot of an apartment building in Charlesbourg, one of the city's boroughs.
The child was rushed to hospital but her injuries were too severe.
Quebec City police are examining the scene of the incident.