

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police are investigating reports an elementary school student was handing out pills on a school bus.

Preliminary information suggests the child believed they were candy, and police say it's too early to know what the pills contained or whether there will be any arrests.

The incident occurred Monday on a school bus near Saint-Paul, about an hour north of Montreal.

Police are not confirming the age of the student or how many people were affected -- they'll only say the tablets had been sent to a laboratory for testing.

A spokeswoman for the school board says all of the students on the bus are in good health.