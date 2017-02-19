

CTV Montreal





A father is being treated in hospital for shock after he inadvertently killed his four-year-old daughter with his van on Sunday in Saint-Boniface, Mauricie.

The tragedy occurred at around 1:15 pm at the family’s home. Police say the man accidentally backed over the child in the driveway.

The father called 911 and drove his daughter to meet the ambulance part-way.

The child later died in a hospital in Trois-Rivières.