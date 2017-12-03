

The Canadian Press





In the spirit of the holidays, several food-gathering missions are getting underway, including one featuring members of the Canadiens.

On Sunday, the Montreal 375th anniversary Society announced a partnership with Moisson Montreal aimed helping the food bank expand its capabilities.

The society is investing $740,000 for the creation of a fruit and vegetable collection unit and for the purchase of a new refrigerated truck.

According to Moisson Montreal, the donation will enable them to offer 3.8 million additional servings of fruit, vegetables and meat to families in need each year.

On Thursday, more than 500 volunteers and local celebrities will take part in the seventeenth annual Media’s Big Food Drive. Collection points will be set up in 30 locations across the city where Montrealers can drop off non-perishable food and other donations.

A large collection point will be set up at the Bell Centre ahead of the Habs’ game against the Calgary Flames.

The Media’s Big Food Drive has raised more than $34 million since its inception and gathered thousands of kilograms of food which have been distributed to the needy.