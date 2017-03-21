

CTV Montreal





The charges have been stayed for dozens of people who were arrested during Mafia raids dating back to 2014.



Crown called for the stay of proceedings Tuesday morning.

Serious charges were brought against a number of people as part of Operation Clemenza. Dozens of people were arrested between 2014 and 2016 on charges including drug trafficking, importing and producing narcotics, possession of weapons, arson and kidnapping.



It was billed by the RCMP as striking a significant blow to organized crime in the city.

A total of 36 accused (one of whom is now deceased) will see the charges against them dropped. Eleven other people will face trial as scheduled on charges related to the importation of cocaine.

According to reports, the Crown's decision might be based on the quality of the evidence gathered and the investigative techniques used by police.

The vast majority of the evidence consists of millions of text messages allegedly exchanged between the suspects.

Police say they intercepted BlackBerry communications, and used them to take down two alleged organized crime groups operating in the province.

More than one million private PIN-to-PIN messages were intercepted and analyzed as evidence as part of the operation.



The defence is said to have vigorously challenged the validity of that evidence.



With files from The Canadian Press