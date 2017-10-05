

CTV Montreal





A 72-year-old man is facing multiple charges including the first-degree murder of his partner and the shooting of a police officer.

Alain Castonguay, 72, was arraigned by video conference Thursday at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, west of Montreal and charged with the first-degree murder of his 65-year-old partner, Johanne Chayer.

He was also charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Chayer was found unconscious when a SWAT team burst inside their home after a four-hour standoff ending 2 a.m. Wednesday. She was declared dead shortly after in hospital.

The standoff began Tuesday evening when officers entered the home on du Sentier St., and exchanged gunfire with an armed man. A 27-year-old Sureté du Quebec officer was shot in the torso during the altercation and remains in serious condition in hospital.

Castonguay's defence lawyer said he didn't know much yet about his client, who he'd met just before the hearing.

"All I can say is, he was articulate enough to respond clearly to his lawyer," Jacques Vinet said.

"Clearly as you could see earlier, it's a family tragedy, it's really not easy."

As officers arrived at a home in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield on Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m., they were fired upon and one officer was hit.

Police entered the home hours later and Chayer was found unconscious before being pronounced dead in hospital.

Police had said the accused was also facing a weapons charge but the Crown said only five charges were laid.

Crown prosecutor Helene Langis said the next step in the case will be to finish disclosing evidence to the defence.

"We're very early in the case, evidently," she said.

The case returns to court Oct. 30.

With files from The Canadian Press