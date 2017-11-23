

The Canadian Press





Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest will be at the provincial Liberal convention this weekend, drawing criticism from political opponents.

Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee reacted strongly on Thursday, sarcastically congratulating the PLQ for “showcasing its problem with (ethics and integrity).”

Charest served as premier between 2003 and 2012. Though not charged with any crimes, he is at the center of an investigation by the province’s anti-corruption unit into the Liberals’ funding during his time as leader.

Lisee sarcastically asked why other Liberals accused of fraud and breach of trust, Nathaline Normandeau and Marc-Yvan Cote, were not invited to the convention.