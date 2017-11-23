Charest's appearance at Liberal convention draws fire
Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest speaks to reporters during an election campaign stop in Saint-Bruno, Que., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2012. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 10:45AM EST
Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest will be at the provincial Liberal convention this weekend, drawing criticism from political opponents.
Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee reacted strongly on Thursday, sarcastically congratulating the PLQ for “showcasing its problem with (ethics and integrity).”
Charest served as premier between 2003 and 2012. Though not charged with any crimes, he is at the center of an investigation by the province’s anti-corruption unit into the Liberals’ funding during his time as leader.
Lisee sarcastically asked why other Liberals accused of fraud and breach of trust, Nathaline Normandeau and Marc-Yvan Cote, were not invited to the convention.
