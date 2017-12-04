

CTV Montreal





The consortium building the new Champlain Bridge said many of the parts arriving from overseas are not as good as they should be.

As a result, workers for Signature on the St. Lawrence are spending time fixing welds, replacing steel plates, and sometimes giving parts a fresh coat of paint to make sure items are perfect before they are installed.

So far crews have repaired 2,000 defects, with one steel beam having 300 flaws that were repaired before being used.

But SSL says that every one of the 11,000 pieces going into the bridge's construction will be up to code before it is in place.

Daniel Genest, spokeperson for Signature on the St. Lawrence, said the consortium has no interest in building a shoddy bridge.

"Clearly we are delivering a bridge which has a design life of 125 years. We're in a public-private partnership so over the 2015 to 2018 we're building a bridge, out to 2019 the highway, then because we're in a public-private partnership over the next 30 years from 2018 to 2048 we have the responsibility of maintaining the existing bridge, so we're accountable to build and design correctly to minimize the cost of maintenance because if there's a problem in the next 30 years we are responsible for paying those costs," said Genest.

There have been delays in getting some parts to the bridge because of weight restrictions on the existing Champlain, but Genest said despite this the span is on track to be completed by December 2018.